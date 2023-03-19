Partner

Camden Capital

Asset/Investment Management

Kara Boccella has successfully advised and managed her client’s portfolios and affairs for over a 30-year career. She currently manages approximately $600 million and continues growing organically through a robust referral base. Her retention rate is above 98%, and she works hard to create a trusting, transparent relationship with all her clients.

Throughout her career, Boccella has provided unpaid financial planning advice to those in need due to losing a loved one or other life-changing circumstances. She currently manages the financial affairs of several widows and widowers on a pro bono basis. She is available to provide financial and personal guidance as they navigate these unexpected and often traumatic changes in their lives. Boccella makes clear recommendations and executes strategies that provide comprehensive, cost-effective, balanced wealth solutions that are constantly monitored and adjusted as market conditions and lifestyle changes dictate.

