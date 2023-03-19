Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Professional Services

Keith Patrick Banner is a partner in Greenberg Glusker’s Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Group. Prior to joining the firm, he served as the judicial law clerk to the Honorable Peter H. Carroll, U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Central District of California. Prior to clerking, Banner practiced at an AM Law 100 firm and a boutique insolvency firm, both located in Los Angeles. This diversity of experience provides him with a broad perspective and the tools for a company’s successful rehabilitation.

Banner focuses on business insolvency and distressed transactions with relevant experience in a variety of industries, including retail, entertainment, technology, and real estate. He helps guide companies through a myriad of insolvency solutions that are appropriate for the particular circumstance, including out-of-court transactions, or through the bankruptcy court in a chapter 11 reorganization or chapter 7 liquidation.

