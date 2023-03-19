Kevin M. O’Malley

(Gittings Photography)

Partner–Finance

Blank Rome LLP

Professional Services

Kevin O’Malley joined Blank Rome directly from law school in 2006, relocating to the firm’s Los Angeles office in 2009 to service the firm’s West Coast clients and help establish the office’s Finance practice. He was elevated to a partner of the firm in January 2021.

O’Malley concentrates his practice on financial services and secured lending across several industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. He advises commercial banks, mezzanine and second lien lenders, equity sponsors, and other institutional lenders and borrowers in complex asset-based and cash flow financings, including split-lien and unitranche structures. He is also experienced in guiding clients through distressed loan workouts, Article 9 sales, orderly wind downs, and bankruptcy proceedings. O’Malley’s clients value his practical approach in serving as lead counsel on their most sophisticated transactions. In counseling clients, he is quick to identify and solve key issues.

