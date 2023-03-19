Principal & CEO

Thorofare Capital, Inc.

Lending

Kevin Miller is the chief executive officer and founding member of Thorofare Capital and has been responsible for establishing the foundation of the firm’s core investment philosophy. Under his leadership, Thorofare Capital has launched a series of private debt funds in addition to having structured two strategic partnerships to provide deal origination and loan servicing to DoubleLine Capital for its private equity funds. As CEO, Miller is responsible for the oversight of all aspects of the firm and is embedded in the capital formation and execution of each strategy the firm undertakes.

He began his career in commercial real estate insurance at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as part of a team that placed risk on over $65 billion of real estate annually. Miller graduated from USC, where he now serves as a guest lecturer on real estate law and economics.