SVP, Deputy Chief Information Officer

Cathay Bank

Commercial Banking

Kristine Sheu, who currently serves as senior vice president and deputy information officer at Cathay Bank, has been leading technology operations for the institution for over a decade.

After 20 successful years in the industry and more than 10 with Cathay Bank, she is known by her colleagues and peers to be a forward-thinking leader focused on technology transformation and delivery to support the customer experience and bank stability in its broad variety of commercial banking operations. Also, as a leader in the community, Sheu takes time to be present and active in expanding thought leadership and promoting from within. She earned her degree from the University of California in Irvine.