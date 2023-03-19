Partner

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Professional Services

One of the few female partners – and among the very few senior Latina attorneys in private practice – specializing in media and entertainment transactions, Akin Gump Los Angeles partner Marissa Román Griffith is a recognized groundbreaker and an influential player in the industry, regularly handling multimillion-dollar deals for financiers, borrowers, distributors, and others involved in various aspects of the production, financing, and distribution of film, television and digital content, including credit facilities, domestic and international co-financing agreements, and slate transactions.

Griffith has continued to show her significant influence in the industry, leading deal teams in sophisticated representations for a wide variety of clients. A leader in Akin Gump’s Los Angeles office and throughout the firm, she sits on the office hiring committee and has served as a senior mentor for the L.A. office’s summer associates for over 20 years.

