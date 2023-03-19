Mark A. Sampson

Managing Partner

Pacific Growth Investors, LLC

Private Equity

Mark Sampson is the co-founder and managing partner of Torrance-based private equity firm Pacific Growth Investors, LLC (PGI) and was the founder in 2003 of its predecessor fund, Vintage Capital Partners. The firm focuses on completing structured debt and equity investments in securities of lower middle-market companies, seeking to invest with successful, ethical business owners in need of flexible capital alternatives, and a partner to contribute to the long-term sustainable value creation of their business. At PGI, he co-manages all aspects of the firm’s investing activities and serves on its investment committee.

Sampson currently is a member of the board of directors for portfolio companies Emerge Diagnostics, Originate, Inc., and Spectra Aerospace. Previously, he served as chairman of the board and led the business review operating committees for multiple investment portfolio companies for Vintage Capital Partners.