Mark Steven Demos

Partner

Crowe LLP

Professional Services

Mark Demos began his career in public accounting almost 20 years ago with Crowe LLP in Michigan after graduating from Michigan State University. Crowe is the premier public accounting and professional services firm serving the financial services industry, serving more publicly-traded banks and bank holding companies than any other firm. In 2007, he relocated to New Jersey to begin Crowe’s expansion in the New York Metropolitan market before moving to Los Angeles in 2009 to establish Crowe’s physical presence on the West Coast.

Demos has been serving as Crowe’s audit lead for its three Southern California offices in Los Angeles and Orange County since 2018, and in 2020 was named managing partner for its Los Angeles offices. During that time, he oversaw the expansion of Crowe’s offices in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles, nearly doubling the number of professionals serving the market.

