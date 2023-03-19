Co-Founder and Managing

General Partner

MaC Venture Capital

Venture Capital

Marlon Nichols is the co-founder and managing general partner at MaC Venture Capital, a seed-stage venture capital firm that invests in visionary founders building the future that the world wants to see.

A former professional athlete, Marlon utilizes sports leadership philosophy while working with CEOs to build ventures of tomorrow. He has an extensive background in technology, private equity, media, and entertainment. His diverse network of industry leaders, tech entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 executives, and sports professionals helps him develop strategic partnerships and promote brand expansions for companies. Nichols was recently honored as a member of the 2022 class of the LA500 list and as No. 22 among top early stage investors on Insider’s 2022 Seed 100 list. He serves on the board of directors for the Kauffman Fellows program, where he has been instrumental in growing the representation of underrepresented minorities by 175% over the past four years.

