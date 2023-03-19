Managing Partner

Century Park Capital Partners

Private Equity

Martin Sarafa is one of the founders of Century Park Capital Partners and has been with the firm since its formation in 2000. He is responsible for sourcing, closing, and managing investments structured as leveraged recapitalizations and buyouts. As a member of the firm’s Investment Committee, he currently sits on the boards of Accelalpha, MCCi, and NCP Coatings.

Previously, Sarafa was a managing director of the Los Angeles offices of Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, where he was responsible for managing the firm’s private equity investments through Churchill ESOP Capital Partners.

During his time with Century Park Capital Partners, he has overseen the completion of over 70 acquisitions, including 23 platform acquisitions and 48 add-on acquisitions. In December 2021, Sarafa led the acquisition of a new platform, NCP Coatings, a developer and manufacturer of technologically-advanced performance coatings solutions for the military, industrial, commercial, and forestry end markets.