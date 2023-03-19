Managing Partner

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP)

Private Equity

Matthew Frankel is managing partner of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP), one of Los Angeles’ leading private equity firms with $8.6 billion of assets currently under management. He joined the firm in 2010 and has consistently risen through the ranks, previously serving as partner and head of U.S. fund investments and permanent capital vehicles. In 2020, he was named managing partner together with Michael Weinberg when the firm’s co-founders transitioned leadership to a new generation of management.

In his role as managing partner, Frankel is responsible for LLCP’s global investment activities, including sector strategy, deal structuring and due diligence, portfolio management, value creation, and oversight of the global investment team. He is also one of the leaders in the successful continuation of the firm’s Structured Private Equity Strategy, which utilizes a combination of debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies.

