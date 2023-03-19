Senior Vice President, Black/African American Segment Leader

Wells Fargo

Commercial Banking

Moses Harris is the Black/African American (B/AA) Segment Leader within the Commercial Banking Diverse Segments group. Harris works to be a key source of information and lead generation for B/AA-led enterprises as well as offering thought leadership in outreach, cultural events and marketing campaigns. Furthermore, Harris works to elevate Wells Fargo’s commitment to diverse segments across all lines of business.

Harris joined Wells Fargo as an intern in 2009 and has held a number of roles over his tenure with the bank. He earned both his Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration- Finance and MBA from the Craig School of Business at CSU Fresno. Harris finds time to give back to the L.A. community by working as a mentor, financial literacy and entrepreneurship instructor for the 100 Black Men of Los Angeles. He is also on the boards of AmPac CDFI and NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center.

