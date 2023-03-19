Founder & CEO

K1 Investment Management

Private Equity

Neil Malik is the founder and CEO of K1 Investment Management. He is responsible for managing the firm’s strategy, governance and investment activities. Previously, Malik founded the growth equity practice at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, where he focused on growth equity and buyout investments. He also worked in the private equity groups of Brentwood Associates and Olympus Partners, and started his career in the mergers and acquisitions group of J.P. Morgan Securities.

Malik is a graduate of Harvard Business School, where he received his MBA, and the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a BS in Finance from the Wharton School and a BAS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the school of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He is actively involved in the professional development of K1’s team and the management teams of K1’s portfolio companies. Malik has overseen over 210 transactions since K1’s inception, serves on the boards of numerous K1 companies, and is a board member of Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO) and a member of Young Presidents Organization.