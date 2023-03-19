Priyesh R. Bhakta

President

Hankey Capital

Lending

Priyesh Bhakta is president and managing principal of Hankey Capital, a direct bridge lender with a balance sheet of $1.2 billion of senior liens on commercial real estate with a focus on Southern California. The company is part of Los Angeles-based Hankey Group led by Chairman Don Hankey. In 2022, Hankey Capital originated nearly $600 million in new loan originations including several loans on under-utilized land throughout the metro area destined to be redeveloped with new housing, both apartments and single-family homes.

Over a nearly 20-year career in commercial real estate investment, Bhakta has invested equity on behalf of groups like the Carlyle Group (Washington D.C.) and CityView (West L.A.), as well as real estate family offices like the Hankey Group (L.A.), the Fifteen Group (Miami), and Stuho (USC). He holds a Master of Real Estate Development from USC and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from UCI.

