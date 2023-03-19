(NICK BOSWELL)

President of Business Banking,

Greater Los Angeles Market President

Bank of America

Lending

As president of business banking for Bank of America, Los Angeles-based Raul A. Anaya leads a nationwide team that serves nearly 40,000 U.S. mid-sized companies with annual revenues from $5 million to $50 million. He is part of the bank’s executive management team that helps set the overall strategic direction of Bank of America. Not only is Anaya the highest-ranking Latino, but he is also the first to represent one of the eight major lines of business at Bank of America. During 2022, he led business banking to record revenue growth, expanded his sales team by over 20%, and drove client acquisition to new record levels.

Bringing 30 years of banking experience to the role, Anaya started his career as a teller at a Texas bank before joining Nations Bank (now Bank of America) in 1989.

