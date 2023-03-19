(Paul Smith/Paul Smith Photography)

Rebecca Rang has been in wealth management for over a decade, first as an entrepreneur founding her own independent consulting firm supporting RIAs. While establishing and growing the firm, she took every opportunity afforded to gain exposure to and knowledge of all aspects of financial services and quickly developed an expansive skillset, spanning investment analysis to financial planning, and a specialty in relationship management.

Rang joined the Avitas Wealth Management team in 2021, where she quickly forged deep relationships with her clients, becoming a trusted resource for their diverse wealth management needs. She enjoys providing thoughtful tools and solutions that have a positive impact on her clients’ lives. At Avitas, Rang and her team shepherd multi-generational relationships through all stages of their financial lives, from wealth accumulation and preservation to legacy planning.