Managing Director

McGuireWoods

Professional Services

Robert Fox is a trailblazer in the corporate and M&A legal field. He is a new breed of private equity professionals who leveraged his private equity business development experience and extensive finance background to create a niche role driving growth as the front face of large international corporate law firms.

As managing director of private equity, Fox heads business development strategy, lead generation, and client growth for McGuireWoods, a full-service corporate and M&A law firm. He drives many of the firm’s innovative private equity initiatives, including its emerging manager and independent sponsor programs. With more than a decade of experience in the private equity industry, Fox plays a vital role in the firm’s innovative mindset in supporting the growth of existing and prospective client firms by introducing investment opportunities, capital sources, and strategic relationships in the M&A community.

