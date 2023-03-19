(Edward Carreon)

Principal

Mesa West Capital

Lending

Ronnie Gul is a principal at Mesa West Capital. He is the co-head of the firm’s West Coast Originations team alongside principal Steve Fried, managing a portfolio totaling $11 billion. He also oversees the firm’s regional offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Under his leadership, the firm’s originations platform typically originates approximately $3 billion of mortgages per year. Gul started at Mesa West as a summer intern in 2005, while getting his MBA at UCLA, and joined the firm full time upon graduating. In 2010, he was made a principal of the firm.

Gul has been instrumental in helping grow the company and its originations platform, which since the firm’s inception in 2004 has originated and closed more than 400 transactions totaling more than $26 billion. His work has been a driving force in Mesa West’s growth as one of the premier commercial real estate lenders in the U.S.

