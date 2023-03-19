Partner

Proskauer Rose LLP

Professional Services

Sandra Lee Montgomery is a recognized leader in banking and finance, having closed billions in transactions for first- and second-lien senior lenders, mezzanine investors, and equity sponsors across the country in 2022 alone. She has particular depth in complicated finance structures for alternative lenders. Her experience includes numerous cross-border transactions involving Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, the Cayman Islands, England, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Scotland, and Singapore.

Montgomery is a constant fixture in the private credit thought leadership space. She authors an annual chapter for The International Comparative Legal Guide to Lending & Secured Finance entitled “Analysis and Update on the Continuing Evolution of Terms in Private Credit Transactions,” which was recently published in April 2022, and a new installment of this article is slated to appear in the upcoming 2023 edition.