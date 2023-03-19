(Rom Murray/ImageActive.com/Ron Murray/ImageActive)

Managing Director

Duff & Phelps Opinions Practice of Kroll, LLC

Investment Banking

Sherry Cefali is a managing director in the Duff & Phelps Opinions Practice of Kroll, LLC. In addition, she is a member of the firm’s Fairness and Solvency Opinion Senior Review Committee and the firm’s Fairness and Solvency Opinion Acceptance Committee. She has been with Duff & Phelps, a Kroll business, for over 30 years, advising companies and boards, rendering fairness opinions, solvency opinions, and determining valuations of companies and securities.

In addition, Cefali is director on the board of RF Industries and chairs their compensation committee as well as the nominations and governance committees, and a member of the audit committee. Also, she is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and Women Corporate Directors. Cefali has significant experience in REIT roll-up and REIT internalization transactions.

