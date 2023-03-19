Managing Principal & Founder

Dekel Capital

Private Equity

Shlomi Ronen is a managing principal and founder of Dekel Capital, where he heads the company’s JV Equity, Capital Advisory, and Correspondent Lending platforms. During his more than 20-year career in real estate, including the last 18 years working in a real estate capital advisory role, Ronen’s impact on the commercial industry landscape is well documented. In the past 20+ years he has invested or advised on more than $5 billion in equity, mezzanine, and debt financing for investors and developers throughout the United States, positioning himself as an industry leader at the same time.

Ronen’s firm works to raise equity and debt for sponsors with both performing and non-performing assets. Among his recent successes was his work partnering on the purchase of a nearly one-acre parcel near downtown San Diego for a proposed $90 million multifamily development.

