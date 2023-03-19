Managing Director

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Wealth Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

Before finding a home at Kayne Anderson Rudnick (KAR) in 2004, Spuds Powell began his career serving a variety of roles at Franklin Templeton Funds, eventually becoming a retirement plan consultant for Retirement Plan Strategies three years later. Powell then spent five years as a mid-plan sales manager for Financial Engines, a provider of institutional-quality investment advice to investors.

Approaching 19 years with KAR, Powell has seen his success mount as a wealth advisor and now serves as a managing director. He is currently ranked number one on Barron’s “Top 100 Independent Advisors” list and leads a six-person team managing over $2.1 billion in client assets. He creates a customized investment strategy for each client’s unique goals and objectives based on KAR’s outlook for the capital markets and economy. Powell works hard to earn each client’s trust and believes that is the key to developing a deep, strong relationship.