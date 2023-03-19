Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Professional Services

For the last 26 years, Stacey L. Rosenberg has been advising lenders, borrowers, and equity sponsors across a variety of debt finance transactions. Be it senior secured credit facilities, first and second lien transactions, leveraged buyouts or recapitalizations, workouts and out-of-court restructurings, exit financings, cross-border deals, or secured bond transactions, she’s seen and done it all.

Rosenberg advises direct lenders in the middle market in connection with term loans and second lien facilities across a variety of industries. She also counsels clients in transactions ranging from ordinary course corporate credits to bet-the-company deals and lifeline loans. She combines her in-depth experience and transactional knowledge with a unique focus in the entertainment industry, allowing her to provide clients with highly specialized advice in connection with credit facilities, film securitizations, motion picture co-production and distribution arrangements, and sale transactions.