Co-Founder of Investment Banking, Managing Director

Palm Tree LLC

Investment Banking

Stephen Rossi is the co-founder of Palm Tree’s Investment Banking service line, Palm Tree Securities. Palm Tree Securities was founded in October 2019 and received its broker-dealer license in November 2020. Since receiving its license, Palm Tree has consummated 10 transactions across a variety of sectors, including but not limited to automotive, beauty, consumer products, healthcare, industrials, technology, and special situations. This deal flow has resulted in, on average, one closing every other month. During the first six months of 2022 alone, Palm Tree Securities has closed $500 million in transactions, bringing the firm’s total closed transaction value to nearly $1 billion in just the past 19 months.

During this same period, Rossi has grown the Palm Tree investment banking team to 12 members (based in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas), including two Series 24 principals, three additional senior bankers, and seven mid- and junior-tier team members.