Mesa West (Edward Carreon)

Principal

Mesa West Capital

Lending

Steve Fried is a principal at Mesa West Capital. He is the co-head of the firm’s West Coast Originations team alongside principal Ronnie Gul, managing a portfolio totaling $11 billion. He also oversees the firm’s regional offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Under his leadership, the firm’s originations platform typically originates approximately $3 billion of mortgages per year.

Fried started at Mesa West as an intern while still attending UCLA’s Anderson School of Business and joined the firm full time after graduation. A few years later, he was made a principal in the firm. He has been instrumental in helping grow the company and its originations platform, which since the firm’s inception in 2004 has originated and closed more than 400 transactions totaling more than $26 billion. Fried’s work has been a driving force in Mesa West’s growth to becoming one of the premier commercial real estate lenders in the U.S.

