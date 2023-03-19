Steve J. Kutz

Regional President

Steve Kutz is regional president at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. In his role, he oversees all aspects of the Wealth Management business in Greater Los Angeles, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, including advisory, investments, fiduciary, private banking, and marketing. Having previously worked in Seattle and San Francisco and now Los Angeles, he serves on the firm’s West Coast management team looking to broaden BNY Mellon across business lines. In this role, Steve also serves as a member of the BNY Mellon delegation attending the annual Milken Conference in Los Angeles.

Kutz joined BNY Mellon and relocated to Los Angeles a little more than two years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being new to both the firm and the city and dealing with the challenges of a pandemic, he has meaningfully expanded BNY Mellon’s market presence through strategic hiring, professional networking, and key business initiatives.