Managing Director & Deputy Head of M&A, Americas

Kroll Securities, LLC

Investment Banking

Steve Moon has been with Kroll Securities (formerly known as Duff & Phelps Securities) for 23 years. He is a managing director and deputy head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the Americas. He is also the co-head of the firm’s Aerospace, Defense, and Government Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

Moon has more than 25 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience. He has completed a range of investment banking engagements including mergers, acquisitions, sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity financings, strategic alternative reviews, and fairness opinions on behalf of private equity firms, public corporations, and private company clients. He began his career as an analyst in the Private Placements Group at Libra Investments, an investment banking firm specializing in middle-market transactions. After Libra Investments, Moon was a financial analyst in the Financial Planning and Treasury Group at Guess Inc.