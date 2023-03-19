Vice Chairman

JD Merit & Company

Investment Banking

As vice chairman of JD Merit & Company, Tracy Albert is recognized as one of the preeminent investment bankers on the West Coast, having advised hundreds of middle-market companies and entrepreneurs over a span of several decades. He is responsible for the senior planning and strategic direction of JD Merit, which includes directing the company’s expansion into several key industry verticals, including Intelligent Infrastructure (Robotics, Automation, AI), Renewable Energy, Tech-Enabled Services and Manufacturing, SaaS, and ecommerce/ CPG.

Albert has developed a vast network of business contacts and close personal relationships across a broad array of industries and specialties. His vast business network was built meticulously over a span of several decades and now provides a consistent flow of unique advisory and transaction opportunities. Albert was the creator and founder of Business Forums International (BFI) and actively built and developed BFI into a highly successful global business networking enterprise.

