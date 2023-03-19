(David Blattel)

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Vanessa Roman is a recognized leader who has established herself as an impactful player on Akin Gump’s renowned entertainment team and throughout the corporate entertainment world. She can be found at the table with seasoned professionals who seek her guidance and advice in finalizing their deals, and the industry has taken notice, regularly naming her among the top lawyers and dealmakers in this space.

In the past 12 to 18 months, Roman has advised clients such as Comerica Bank, MUFG Bank, Ltd., East West Bank, and Bank of America, in connection to financing for multiple single-project loans for motion picture and television projects. She also sits on the board of Female Executives in Media and Entertainment, a non-profit dedicated to connecting top businesswomen in media and entertainment with their peers, and mentoring emerging talent.

