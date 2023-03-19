Shareholder

Buchalter P.C.

Professional Services

William Schoenholz has extensive experience in complex domestic and international financing transactions, representing banks, commercial finance companies, funds, and other institutional investors. He has structured, negotiated, and documented a wide variety of financing arrangements ranging from acquisition financing (including leverage buyouts and the financing of tender offers), bridge financing, and working capital financing. These transactions typically involve multi-facility secured credit arrangements that often include multiple borrowers and cross-border elements.

Schoenholz also has considerable experience representing agents in syndicated and club loan transactions, and in negotiating and documenting various inter-creditor arrangements. In addition to his “front-end” practice, he often represents lenders in workouts and forbearance arrangements. Schoenholz has substantial experience in the enforcement of secured creditor remedies under the Uniform Commercial Code. He is recognized by Chambers USA as a leader in the field of Bank & Finance since 2009 and is AV Preeminent rated by Martindale Hubbell.