Partner, Infrastructure Group

Nossaman

Professional Services

Yukiko Kojima offers clients unique experiences with highly innovative, alternative delivery strategies for large-scale infrastructure projects in the U.S. thanks to her deep knowledge of national best practices as well as Canada’s mature public-private projects market.

One of the P3 projects with financing elements Kojima has worked on recently includes the Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland Transit Administration – Purple Line Light Rail renegotiation/resolicitation. She served as leader of the Nossaman team that advised Maryland on the negotiation of the amended P3 agreement and resolicitation of the replacement design-build contractor to complete Maryland’s first transit P3 project – a $3.4 billion, 16.2-mile light rail system that will significantly facilitate mobility between the Maryland suburbs and Washington, D.C. After the original design-build contractor left the project in the fall of 2020, MDOT/MTA and the concessionaire negotiated amendments to the P3 agreement and resolicited a replacement design-build contractor.