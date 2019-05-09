Jenny Odell on ‘How to Do Nothing’ and being meaningfully counterproductive

So why “nothing”? Speaking by phone from Oakland, Odell says: “Rhetorically, the idea of doing nothing contains this feeling of absence that I find really helpful right now. The overall feeling that I have now is ‘too much’ – too much information, during too much of the day, trying to do too many things, feeling like you need to know everything about everything and have a take on everything. So I think this idea of doing nothing is trying to give permission to have some emptiness.”