In the "The Hod King," a man goes on a mystical quest when his wife vanishes on their steampunkish honeymoon

Thomas Senlin, a headmaster at a school in a small village, has been planning a trip to the infamous tower of Babel for years. A honeymoon seems the ideal opportunity to finally realize this dream with his new wife, Marya. Shortly after arriving at the base of the tower, Tom loses sight of Marya amid the hustle of a busy market. Finding her again takes him on a voyage of discovery and danger through the mysterious tower’s many levels. And that voyage is turning out to be one of the most compelling fantasy series of recent times, Josiah Bancroft’s “Books of Babel,” which follows Tom as he searches for his wife within the sprawling and complicated tower. Since Josiah Bancroft’s debut novel was published there has been a growing wave of outspoken support for the “Books of Babel” series, with critics and public alike paying adoration to the author. The eagerly awaited “Hod King” is the third in the series, of which noted fantasy author Mark Lawrence has said: “It is not merely a 5 [star] book, it’s a masterpiece.”