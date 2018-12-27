Seven big literary world stories from 2018

American literature loses a legend: Ursula K. Le Guin, the pioneering science-fiction author of books such as "The Left Hand of Darkness" and the "Earthsea" series, died in January at age 88. Times critic-at-large John Scalzi memorialized her in an appreciation: "The speaking of her name and of her words goes on, and will go on, today and tomorrow and for a very long time now. As it should. She was the mother of so many of us, and you should take time to mourn your mother."