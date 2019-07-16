Vice President, Los Angeles Regional Manager

Partners Bank of California

Commercial Banking

Derek Lynn serves as Vice President, Los Angeles regional manager for Partners Bank of California. In this role, Lynn has helped fund several million dollars of Paycheck Protection Program loans for his clients across the Southland. Over his 20-year career in the banking industry, Lynn has held several positions in various banking departments, including new accounts representative, assistant branch manager, and vice president of credit administration. Prior to his current role, Lynn served as head underwriter in Credit Administration, with this period consisting of the bank’s largest loan portfolio growth.

A graduate of California State University, Long Beach, Lynn currently resides in Belmont Shore with his wife, Danielle.

