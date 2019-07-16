Co-founder & Managing Partner

FocalPoint Partners, LLC

Investment Banking

Duane Stullich is managing partner and co-founder of FocalPoint Partners, a leading international boutique investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles. Since its inception in 2002, FocalPoint has grown to become one of the larger middle market investment banks in the country, with approximately 60 professionals who deliver a diversified suite of advisory services to clients, including mergers and acquisitions, debt placements, and financial restructurings. Stullich spearheaded FocalPoint’s international expansion, resulting in a Shanghai office opening in 2019.

Stullich has over 20 years of experience advising owners and stakeholders of middle-market companies. He has recently been actively working with companies across an array of consumer sectors including food and beverage, healthy and active living, enthusiast products, and franchising. An area of particular focus is e-commerce, digitally native consumer brands, and industry sectors being disrupted by D2C business models.

