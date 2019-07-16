Executive Chairman of the Board

Partners Bank of California

Commercial Banking

Mohamed “Mike” Ahmar is a founder, and the executive chairman of the board, of Partners Bank of California, and the president of Ahmar Investment Inc., a real estate development company that develops and leases commercial and multi-family properties. In March 2019, Ahmar spearheaded the opening of Partners Bank of California’s branch office in Beverly Hills, providing full-service business banking and commercial lending solutions to clients in the greater Los Angeles area.

Ahmar is also significantly involved in the Los Angeles and Orange County communities. He is currently the chairman of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and serves on several other boards, including the Cedars-Sinai Board of Directors; the USC Marshall School of Business Board of Leaders; and the Chapman University Board of Counselors. In 1999, Ahmar and his wife Hania started the Ahmar Family Foundation, a non-profit organization formed to serve and and benefit charitable and educational purposes.

