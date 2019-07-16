Co-founder & Managing Partner

Nishen Radia is managing partner and co-founder of FocalPoint Partners, a leading investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, with branch offices in Chicago, New York, and Shanghai. Radia heads the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice. Since its inception in 2002, FocalPoint has grown to become one of the larger middle-market investment banks in the country, with approximately 60 professionals who deliver a diversified suite of advisory services to clients, including mergers and acquisitions, debt placements, and financial restructurings.

Radia has approximately 25 years of investment banking experience advising owners and stakeholders of middle-market companies (typically those with revenues of $50 to $500 million) on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity recapitalizations, and financial restructurings. He has served as principal financial advisor on numerous high-stakes transactions, notably in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors.