Founder/CEO

Urban Wealth Company

Asset/Investment Management

After 25 years as a financial advisor in the corporate world, René Nourse left a major firm in 2012 to launch Urban Wealth Management Group. Sensing that a shift was taking place in the financial services industry, her intention was to build a platform that focused on strategic financial planning alongside investment management to better serve clients. But it was her own personal experience, her mother’s challenges in her life (and subsequent passing in 2017) that inspired Nourse to focus on supporting the needs of women.

Focused on the many women who are strong, ambitious, and independent and yet have neglected to consider the risks of longevity and the importance of making good financial decisions today so that they can have a comfortable lifestyle tomorrow, Nourse has made it her and her firm’s mission to encourage and assist women to create the lifestyle they desire and deserve.