Trevor M. Saliba

Managing Partner

NMS Consulting Inc.

Professional Services

Trevor Saliba is NMS Consulting’s managing partner and global head of private equity, M&A and strategy of NMS Consulting, based in the firm’s Beverly Hills headquarters, where he serves a global client base. Saliba currently leads a global team of over 130 professionals across 14 offices in the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Saliba’s career as an investment banker, private equity investor and management consultant spans 25 years, in which he has originated, overseen and completed over $20 billion in transactions both as an advisor and/or principal investor. At NMS Consulting, a global management consulting firm, he recently advised clients on strategy launches acquisitions or targeted roll ups in a diverse array of industry sector including technology and virtual reality, fintech, hedge funds, sustainable products, health care and manufacturing in both the United States and Europe.

