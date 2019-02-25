Oscars 2019: Early numbers show an increase in ratings

ABC’s determination to have a faster-paced Oscars telecast may have paid off as the overnight ratings for Sunday’s ceremony were up over 2018 levels.
The 91st Oscars averaged a 20.6 rating in the 25 overnight markets monitored by Nielsen, a 9% lift over the comparable figure of 18.9 a year ago. The national audience data will be available Monday afternoon.
After comedian Kevin Hart bailed out as Oscars host due to a backlash over past homophobic jokes, ABC and the motion picture academy decided to air the ceremony without a host. The program ran smoothly and clocked in at around 3 hours and 20 minutes, shorter than the 3 hours and 32 minutes the telecast had averaged in telecasts from 2010 to 2018. The telecast started at 8 p.m. Eastern time, half an hour earlier than last year.
The overnight ratings average also indicate the recent tumble in viewing levels for TV awards shows may have hit a floor. The audience for the Grammy Awards earlier this month were also steady year over year after a steep decline in 2018. Major awards programs have declined in recent years as younger viewers are spending less time with traditional TV and watching more video online.
In 2018, the Oscars audience hit an all-time low at 26.5 million viewers for a year-over-year decline of 19%.
The 91st Oscars telecast had some suspense going into the best picture category, as “Roma” was a favorite but far from a shoo-in. The film ultimately lost to “Green Book.” There was also a surprise win in the best actress category with Olivia Colman honored for “The Favourite.”
There was something for fans of every major contending film, with “Green Book” also winning for original screenplay and supporting actor (Mahershala Ali), “Roma” for best director (Alfonso Cuarón) and cinematography, “Bohemian Rhapsody” for best actor (Rami Malek) and “If Beale Street Could Talk” for best supporting actress (Regina King). Trophies also went to “Black Panther” (original music score, production and costume design) and “BlacKkKlansman” (adapted screenplay ) and “A Star Is Born” (original song).
Seven of the Oscar recipients were black, a record for a single ceremony.
