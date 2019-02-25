Oscars 2019: Early numbers show an increase in ratings

After comedian Kevin Hart bailed out as Oscars host due to a backlash over past homophobic jokes, ABC and the motion picture academy decided to air the ceremony without a host. The program ran smoothly and clocked in at around 3 hours and 20 minutes, shorter than the 3 hours and 32 minutes the telecast had averaged in telecasts from 2010 to 2018. The telecast started at 8 p.m. Eastern time, half an hour earlier than last year.