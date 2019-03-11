California Inc.: Wells Fargo’s CEO to be grilled by Congress

Unfriendly skies: Get out your violin. Bloomberg reports that the super-rich are being ripped off when they fly in private jets. “One jet owner found himself charged $5,300 for 240 sushi boxes apparently served on board his jet while it was empty ... Another was charged $6,800 for plastic cups after the provider mistakenly added two zeros to the invoice. Still another customer’s refueling bill ended up exceeding the capacity of the plane’s fuel tanks by more than two tons.”