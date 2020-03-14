Hot Property newsletter: Opening the floodgates on real estate listings

The Southern California housing market is poised for the spring selling season. This week’s collection sees singers, a retired NBA pro and a Canadian actor all vying for buyers.

Our Home of the Week is a Mediterranean-style mansion overlooking a golf course in Palm Desert. An oasis unto itself, the 16,404-square-foot villa includes a movie theater, a wine cellar, a bar and a gym. The asking price is $11.995 million.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Selling his happy place

Singer-rapper-producer Pharrell Williams’ ultra-modern compound is on the market for $16.95 million in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

Perched on four acres overlooking L.A., the estate contains koi ponds, a resort-like swimming pool, waterfalls, a sports court and sweeping views of the city and canyon below.

The 17,000-square-foot mansion, covered in glass, is fronted by a 30-car motor court. Custom-built in 1992, the steel-beam-supported structure features an atrium-like foyer with a reflecting pool, a great room, a formal dining room and 10 bedrooms.

The 46-year-old Williams, known as Pharrell, has won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy.”

Pharrell Williams has listed an ultra-modern home with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in Beverly Hills. (Anthony Barcelo)

They’ll take a shot

Retired NBA player Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have listed their home of two years in Sherman Oaks for sale at $6.2 million.

The Mediterranean three-story, built in 2017, has a formal entry, an elevator, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a home theater. The master suite, expanded during Wade and Union’s ownership, is among five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The 8,650-square-foot house sits on three-quarters of an acre with an infinity-edge pool, a fenced play yard and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. There’s also a six-car garage.

Wade, 38, played 16 years in the NBA, making 13 all-star teams. As a member of the Miami Heat, he won three NBA titles and was the league scoring champion in 2009.

Union, 47, is known for her film roles in “Love & Basketball” (2000), “Bad Boys II” (2003) and “Bring It On” (2000). More recently, she has appeared on the television series “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.'s Finest.”

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are seeking a buyer for their Sherman Oaks house. (PostRAIN Productions)

He’s changed his tune

After two years without a finding a buyer, singer Adam Lambert has reduced the asking price on his Hollywood Hills home to $3.35 million.

The two-story contemporary features a foyer with a sweeping staircase, an indoor-outdoor living room, a formal dining room with a wine fridge and a music studio with mirrored walls. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms within roughly 3,000 square feet of living space.

Palm trees top the custom swimming pool and spa in the backyard. A lounge area sits off to one side.

Lambert, 38, has been touring with the rock band Queen as part of the Queen + Adam Lambert ensemble. The “American Idol” alum bought the property through a trust in 2014 for $2.995 million.

Adam Lambert has lowered the asking price on his Hollywood Hills home. (Michael McNamara)

On the trail of a buyer

Canadian actor Yannick Bisson, known for the series “Murdoch Mysteries,” is asking $1.625 million for his Calabasas cabin.

Set in the Santa Monica Mountains, the wood-covered retreat is surrounded by an outdoor dining patio, lawn, a terraced garden and a deck with an in-ground spa.

The rustic vibe continues indoors with beamed ceilings and stone accents. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a bonus room within the 2,082 square feet.

Bisson, 50, starred in the action series “High Tide” in the ’90s. In addition to his starring role in “Murdoch Mysteries,” he serves as the show’s producer and occasional director.

Yannick Bisson’s Calabasas retreat takes in views of the Santa Monica Mountains. (Realtor.com)

Includes earth, wind, fire

The onetime Beverly Crest home of Earth, Wind & Fire singer Maurice White has come on the market for $3.995 million. It was sold by his estate in 2018 for $2.22 million.

The Tudor-inspired two-story has been updated with wide-plank wood floors, tile work, new hardware and new fixtures.

An expanded master suite contains a bar, a two-way fireplace and a sitting room for a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,165 square feet of space.

Under White’s leadership, Earth, Wind & Fire produced such hits in the 1970s and early ’80s as “Shining Star,” “September” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

Among renovations at the former Beverly Crest home of the late Maurice White is an expanded master suite. (Rews Media)

From the archives

Ten years ago, songwriter and “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi put her Spanish-style home in the Hollywood Hills on the market at $1.649 million. The gated house, built in 1964, had city and canyon views, wood-beamed ceilings, three bedrooms and a guest unit in 3,400 square feet. She used the house as the frequent site of her songwriting.

Twenty years ago, comedian Louie Anderson purchased a home in the Beverly Hills area for close to its asking price of $1.7 million. The seller of the four-bedroom 4,000-square-foot home was Bertram Van Munster, executive producer of the TV series “Cops” and the animal adventure series “Wild Things.”

Thirty years ago, filmmaker Steven Spielberg bought a three-acre gated retreat on a Malibu bluff for $6 million. The property included a four-bedroom Southwestern-style house, gardens and 285 feet of beachfront.

What we’re reading

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that President Obama grew up in is for sale at $2.2 million, reports SecondShelters. The 1,976-square-foot Craftsman-style home in Honolulu’s Manoa neighborhood was his home between 1964 and 1967.

A former World War II military boat where poet and author Shel Silverstein once lived is on the market at $783,000, reports Curbed SF. The funky houseboat in Sausalito contains two bedrooms and one bathroom within its 1,200 square feet. The newly painted interiors feature new lighting, stained glass and original woodwork.

