Hot Property Newsletter: Holiday slowdown? Not here

We’re digging this Modernist house in Sidmouth, Devon, (that’s in England; we checked) spotted for sale by WowHaus. Due to its green camo roof, it is barely detectable by drones or planes spying from above — only the keyhole-shaped central atrium is visible. The circular, partly underground house was created from a water storage tank. The asking price converts to slightly more than $1.2 million. Packing our bags.