Hot Property Newsletter: Holiday slowdown? Not here

Apparently one “Cheers” star didn’t get the memo about homes traditionally being slow to sell during the holidays. More power to her. Also on this week’s roster, a pro basketball player makes a property pass to a former baseball pitcher. Only in real estate, folks.
Our Home of the Week, priced at $1.7 million, is a 1924 Spanish-style residence in Los Feliz with classic good looks. A beamed-ceiling living room with a wood-burning fireplace, arches and an updated galley-style kitchen are within the more than 2,100 square feet of living space.
Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
She’s evicting herself
Actress and spokesmodel Kirstie Alley, who finished as a runner-up on the latest season of the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother,” is ready to exit her home of two decades in Los Feliz.
Listed at $11.97 million, the Italianate-style villa cost $75,000 to build over a seven-year period and was completed in 1931. The grounds, an acre-plus, feature a swimming pool with a pool house, a menagerie and a turtle pond.
The more than 8,600 square feet of interior space feature hand-painted frescoes and tilework, original iron windows and two sweeping staircases in the grand foyer. The six bedrooms and six bathrooms include a master suite with dual bathrooms.
The 67-year-old won Golden Globe and Emmy awards for her role in the sitcom “Cheers.” She won another Emmy in 1994 for the miniseries “David’s Mother.”
From one good sport to another
New Lakers center Tyson Chandler has wrapped up some business away from the court, selling his home in Hidden Hills for slightly more than $6.88 million. The buyer is former Dodgers pitcher Randy Wolf.
The fenced estate centers on a sprawling single-story home with about 12,000 square feet of living space. There are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms including a multi-room master suite.
More than an acre of grounds hold a custom swimming pool and spa, horse facilities and a barn — not to mention a major gym.
Chandler, 36, joined the Lakers last month after reaching a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns. He won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and defensive player of the year with the New York Knicks the following year.
Wolf, 42, played for the Phillies, Dodgers, Padres and Brewers, among others, during 16 pro seasons.
Splitting in 90210
The marital home of Tricia Helfer, the actress of “Lucifer” and “Battlestar Galactica” fame, and attorney Jonathan Marshall has sold for $5.4 million.
Set on half an acre in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the contemporary-style house has about 5,500 square feet of interior space. The master suite — one of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms — has a fireplace and separate sitting room.
An outdoor conversation pit and sports bar create more space for entertaining. The fenced and terraced grounds also contain a swimming pool and spa, an outdoor shower and a bocce ball court.
Helfer, 44, has scores of television credits that include “Tron: Uprising,” “Killer Women” and “Powers.” She and Marshall are in the process of divorcing.
The S word (as in “sold”)
Laurel Holloman, who starred as Tina Kennard on “The L Word,” has sold a Studio City home she owned through a trust for $1.21 million.
The post-and-beam house, built in 1954, sits on a wooded hillside and reveals canyon views.
The 1,549 square feet of living space feature natural materials, high ceilings and hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus the garage was turned into studio space with a sleeping loft. Decks off the front and rear of the house create additional living space.
Holloman, 47, has also appeared on the television series “Gigantic” (2010) and “Angel” (2001-02).
His home rocks on
The Mulholland Estates-area home of late rock manager Howard Kaufman is pending sale in Beverly Hills. The gated property came on the market in October at $5.995 million.
A two-story foyer, a living room, a family room, a formal dining room, a theater room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms are contained within 6,755 square feet of living space.
Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, a spa, a barbecue area and a sports court.
Kaufman, who died last year at 79, managed the careers of the Eagles, Aerosmith and Stevie Nicks. He also consulted on tours for the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and Paul McCartney.
Pro golfer bolts
PGA Tour Champions golfer Retief Goosen, who was struck by lightning on the links as a teenager, sparked some interest in his Orlando, Fla., home earlier this year, selling for $1.5 million.
The 6,198-square-foot two-story sits on half an acre along the back nine of a golf and country club. Outdoor space includes a covered lanai and a lake-view pool and spa.
Built in 1993, the house features two bedrooms on the first level and three on the second for a total of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The air-conditioned three-car garage features — you guessed it — golf cart storage.
Goosen, 49, is a two-time U.S. Open champion. The South African golfer has designed several courses in his home country.
From the archives
Ten years ago, actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and her then-husband, singer Marc Anthony, listed a French farmhouse estate in Bel-Air for sale at $8.5 million. The walled and gated compound, encompassing three-quarters of an acre, had four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms within its 7,357-square-foot interior.
Twenty years ago, actor Sylvester Stallone bought a newly built home in the Beverly Hills area for about $10 million. The Italianate house, on 3.5 acres, had six bedrooms and nine bathrooms within about 16,000 square feet of living space.
Thirty years ago, actor Eddie Murphy was in escrow to buy singer Cher's Beverly Hills area 4-acre retreat for an undisclosed sum. The asking price of the contemporary with Egyptian decor was $6.4 million.
What we’re reading
Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has listed his waterfront mansion on Lake Erie for $4.3 million. The Bay Village, Ohio, house has 14,000 square feet, five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and elsewhere.
We’re digging this Modernist house in Sidmouth, Devon, (that’s in England; we checked) spotted for sale by WowHaus. Due to its green camo roof, it is barely detectable by drones or planes spying from above — only the keyhole-shaped central atrium is visible. The circular, partly underground house was created from a water storage tank. The asking price converts to slightly more than $1.2 million. Packing our bags.