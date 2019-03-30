Hot Property Newsletter: Countermoves

There are multiple life events that just seem to necessitate a home sale or purchase: marriage, divorce, winning the lottery, financial reversal, an itch to redo another home, an expanding family, an empty nest, legal trouble, a new job. This week’s collection sees some of those elements in play as the movers and shakers in their respective fields do just that: shake things up and move on.
Our Home of the Week in Santa Monica is a riff on Cubism. The sculptural residence was designed with curves, asymmetrical windows and geometrical shapes in homage to Franco-Swiss architect Le Corbusier’s Notre Dame du Haut in France. The asking price for the 4,500-square-foot house is $4.995 million.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Goodbye, bachelor pad
Orlando Bloom is giving up his bachelor pad. The actor, who is engaged to pop star Katy Perry, has put his Beverly Hills home of two years on the market for $8,999,999.
Bloom just wrapped up a remodel of the 1960s single-story, which involved the addition of a zero-edge swimming pool and Ipe wood decking. The kitchen was also reconfigured so that it opens to the dining room.
A living room with sunken conversation pit is at the heart of the 4,011-square-foot house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Glass doors connect the living spaces with the outdoors.
Bloom, 42, is known for his roles in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings” film franchises.
What she cooked up
Actress, singer and cooking show host Haylie Duff has put a Studio City home she owns through a trust on the market for $3.195 million.
The traditional-style home sits behind gates with a saltwater swimming pool, lawn and ample patio space. Built in 2016, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home underwent a cosmetic makeover during Duff’s three years of ownership.
Painted brickwork, clapboard siding and barn-style doors add a farmhouse vibe to the 5,000 square feet of chic interiors.
Duff, 34, is the older sister of actress-singer Hilary Duff. She is known for her roles on the “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven” TV shows as well as the films “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Material Girls.”
Moving farther afield
Former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, who resigned from his position in the wake of his indictment in the college admissions scandal, has put his home in Century City on the market for $2.349 million.
The two-story home, built in 1939, has about 2,900 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Features include wide-plank wood floors, arched doorways and French doors that open to the backyard.
The hedged backyard holds a paver-lined patio, lawn and enough room for a soccer goal.
He bought the house three years ago for $1.9 million.
Buyer warms to director’s home
Coldplay creative director and member Phil Harvey has sold his home in Brentwood for $6.85 million.
The East Coast-inspired traditional, built in 2014, has the requisite white trim, clapboard siding and a covered porch supported by thick square pillars.
But the 5,898 square feet of interiors add a contemporary twist. The two-story house has formal living and dining rooms, a family room, a wine-tasting room, three fireplaces and five bedrooms.
Lawn, patio space and a swimming pool with a spa complete the grounds.
Harvey, 42, met Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in school in England in the 1990s and later dropped out of college to manage the band.
He put out the red carpet
When he’s not on the red carpet interviewing Oscar nominees, “E! News” host Jason Kennedy takes care of business just like the rest of us. Recently he sold a Studio City house owned through a trust for $2.25 million.
The updated two-story Midcentury home had been modernized and updated to have an open floor plan. Wide plank floors stretch throughout much of the more than 3,200 square feet of living space. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Kennedy, 37, is also a contributor to NBC’s “Today” show. His acting credits include “Nobodies,” “The Arrangement” and “90210.”
The property previously changed hands in 2014 for $1.85 million.
It takes two to tango
“So You Think You Can Dance” judge and co-creator Nigel Lythgoe could soon be saying this oft-repeated show catchphrase to his Henderson, Nev., abode: "You'll be leaving us this week."
It all depends on when he finds a buyer ready to step up for his Tuscan-inspired waterfront estate, which is listed at $4.999 million. The third-acre property sits along Lake Las Vegas and has its own boat and dock.
The 7,085 square feet of travertine covered living space boasts two family rooms, a sunken wet bar, an elevator, five bedrooms and 6.25 bathrooms.
Dancer and choreographer Lythgoe, 69, has producer credits for other dance competition shows as well as the singing series “American Idol” and “Pop Idol.”
Her favorite room
Animals appear to be a dominant force at “The Amityville Murders” actress Diane Franklin’s 2,200-square-foot Westlake Village home. It’s especially noticeable in her yellow living room, which is home to her guinea pig and adorned with a portrait of her spaniel Duke and a painting of crabs.
From the archives
Ten years ago, Playboy Enterprises founder Hugh Hefner and his then wife, former playmate Kimberley Conrad, listed their personal residence next to the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills for $27.995 million. The 7,300-square-foot English Manor-style home, built in 1929, sat behind gates on 2.3 acres.
Twenty years ago, actor Richard Gere put his Malibu home on the market at $10 million. The two-acre compound included a 2,500-square-foot main house, a guest house, a pool and a tennis court.
Thirty years ago, astronaut Buzz Aldrin and his wife, Lois Driggs Aldrin, purchased a one-bedroom pied-a-terre listed at $239,000 in Beverly Hills. The headline: “Buzz Aldrin Finds His Space in Beverly Hills.”
What we’re reading
A private island for sale in Carmel, N.Y., has a Frank Lloyd Wright pedigree. A 1,200-square-foot cottage on five-acre Petre Island was designed by the famed architect, reports CoastalLiving.Com. The newer 5,000-square-foot main house is thought to have been built based on his drawings. Sticker price for this double delight is $12.9 million.
BuzzFeed.com scoured the Cheap Old Houses Instagram account and compiled a collection of just what the name promises: cheap old houses. More specifically, BuzzFeed curated a list of places across the nation offered for $25,000 or less. Locales include Mississippi, Kansas, Oklahoma, Ohio and New York.