Hot Property Newsletter: Happy trails to you

From the rarefied world of a professional tennis phenom to the dusty trails of an old-time singing cowboy, this week’s curated collection opens the doors on a variety of places celebrities call home. None hits closer to the heart, however, than the 65-acre ranch once owned by a television star and lover of horses — particularly a palomino by the name of Trigger.
Our ultra-modern Home of the Week in Brentwood, listed at $21.5 million, has an unusual Z-shaped layout spanning multiple levels to maximize privacy and bring in natural light. Geothermal heating and cooling, as well as a solar-powered ionized swimming pool, lessen the house’s energy footprint.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Game, set, match
Tennis star Serena Williams has completed a match in Bel-Air, selling her home of more than a decade for $8.1 million.
Set on nearly three acres, the 1935-built house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 6,100 square feet of living space.
High ceilings, marble and hardwood floors and a full-service hair salon are among the features. A curving wall of clerestories and French doors lines the living room, bringing in leafy views.
The tree-lined estate has private walking trails that wind through the property. A secluded swimming pool, a pool house, gardens and covered patio space make up the grounds.
Williams, 37, has held the top female tennis ranking for 319 weeks over the course of her career. In addition to seven Wimbledon titles, seven Australian Open titles, six U.S. Open titles and three French Open titles, she also has four Olympic gold medals.
Encino house is them
Actor Justin Hartley of “This Is Us” fame and his wife, realtor and actress Chrishell Stause, have purchased a newly built home in Encino for $4.65 million. We’re betting they looked at the modern farmhouse-style single-story and said, “This is us.”
The 6,762 square feet of open floorplan is crowned by high ceilings and exposed wood beams. A glass wall reveals the temperature-controlled wine room. A high-tech media room, a dining room, a butler’s pantry, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are among the other living spaces.
The resort-like backyard contains a contemporary fire-pit area, a pool house, a swimming pool and a sports court.
Hartley, 42, has TV credits that include "The Young and the Restless,” "Passions" and "Revenge." Stause, 37, plays herself on the Netflix realty reality show “Selling Sunset.” Her television work includes “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.”
Ghostbuster makes a catch
It’s nothing strange in this neighborhood: A Sherman Oaks house linked through a trust to “Young Sheldon” and “Ghostbusters” actress Annie Potts has sold for $1.84 million.
Wood-beam ceilings, clerestory windows and walls of glass are among details of the 2,194-square-foot Midcentury Modern home, which was built in 1955.
A living room with a white-painted brick fireplace, a den with a fireplace, a dining area, a streamlined kitchen with a breakfast nook, three bedrooms and two bathrooms make up the floorplan. Sliding glass doors open to the patio and a saltwater swimming pool.
Potts, 66, has television and film credits that include "Designing Women" (1986-93), the "Ghostbusters” films and the "Toy Story" film franchise.
A different reality
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who appears on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and her husband, businessman Edwin Arroyave, have their home in the Mount Olympus area of Los Angeles on the market for $3.2 million.
Built in 1978, the contemporary-vibe house features bold tilework and wall treatments. Within more than 2,900 square feet of living space are a living room with fireplace, a dining room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There’s an infinity-edge swimming pool with a raised spa, a koi pond and a Zen-inspired garden.
Mellencamp Arroyave, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, joined the cast of the Bravo reality show last year.
Rounding up a buyer
Giddy-up. Roy Rogers’ Double R Bar Ranch in Victorville is for sale at $3.7 million.
The 65-acre spread, currently a working ranch, film set and wedding venue, was once owned by singing cowboy actor Rogers and his wife, actress Dale Evans.
The current sellers added an entire Wild West set with a saloon, a blacksmith shop and other structures. The red barn contains Rogers’ old workshop, a kitchen, restrooms and a bridal room.
Three houses with a total of six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 4,639 square feet of living space sit off the Mojave River near old Route 66. Seven horse stables, a half-mile race track, garages, a camp ground and grapevines that Rogers planted during the 1960s complete the grounds.
The singing couple owned the ranch until their deaths. Rogers, who died in 1998 at 86, was in scores of films and television shows including his own, “The Roy Rogers Show,” from 1951 to 1957. Evans, who died in 2001 at 88, was known for her radio, film and television work, including “The Roy Rogers Show.”
Her favorite room
Necar Zadegan, best known for her roles on Fox’s “24” and Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” loves spending time on the bedroom balcony of her Hollywood Hills home. A colorful daybed, panoramic views and wind chimes make the space her “meditative sanctuary,” away from the pressures of work.
