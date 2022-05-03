The people behind the L.A. places you know and love
Surely you’ve seen some name or another blazoned on a local landmark and wondered to yourself, who are those guys? (In many cases, they are guys, yes. But not all!) There’s Griffith Park, named for the fascinating and dastardly Griffith J. Griffith; or Dockweiler Beach, named for the lawyer and politician Isidore Bernard Dockweiler; or the Bradbury Building downtown, named not for science fiction luminary Ray Bradbury but for real estate tycoon Lewis L. Bradbury. And the list goes on (see below) — in fact, we’ll be adding to the list each week for the month of May.
So here are origin stories of some (but by no means all) of L.A.'s landmarks and legends — the rich, famous, unknown and sometimes infamous names behind L.A.’s most interesting places.
Bradbury Building
Oviatt Building
Getty Center
Skirball Cultural Center
Norton Simon Museum
Hammer Museum
The Broad
The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens
Chateau Marmont
Margaret Herrick Library
Simon Wiesenthal Center
A.C. Bilbrew Library
Alma Reaves Woods-Watts Branch Library
Masao W. Satow Library
Ávila Adobe
Gamble House
Grauman’s Chinese Theatre
Griffith Park
Once he was out of prison, Griffith sought to buy his way back into civic favor with the gift of money to build a planetarium and theater. The city balked. Not until Griffith’s will made the gift posthumously was it accepted.
Ernest E. Debs Regional Park
Runyon Canyon Park
In the 1960s, Hartford offered the land as a flat-out gift to the city, but for some reason, Mayor Sam Yorty turned him down. In 1984, the city was finally able to buy the land. Somehow, of all of the landowners, it was the name “Runyon” that stuck.
Jack Dunster Marine Biological Reserve
Jaime Beth Slavin Park
Seily Rodriguez Park
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center
Amelia Mayberry Park
Maggie Hathaway Golf Course
She took her first swing at a golf ball in 1955 on the Griffith Park course, where she had gone to give Black boxing champ Joe Louis a piece of her mind for playing in a pro-am tournament when “truly excellent Black golfers” were barred from pro golf. She found him on the eighth hole, and as he hit the ball onto the green, she scoffed, “Anybody could do that.” Louis bet Hathaway a set of golf clubs that she couldn’t. She did — her first-ever golf swing — and battled for Black golfing ever after.