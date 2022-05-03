Advertisement
Photo illustration of red pins sticking into an aerial photo of Los Angeles. Type reads: Landmarks and Legends.
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; photo via Gettyimages)
California

The people behind the L.A. places you know and love

By Patt MorrisonColumnist 
For Subscribers
Share

Surely you’ve seen some name or another blazoned on a local landmark and wondered to yourself, who are those guys? (In many cases, they are guys, yes. But not all!) There’s Griffith Park, named for the fascinating and dastardly Griffith J. Griffith; or Dockweiler Beach, named for the lawyer and politician Isidore Bernard Dockweiler; or the Bradbury Building downtown, named not for science fiction luminary Ray Bradbury but for real estate tycoon Lewis L. Bradbury. And the list goes on (see below) — in fact, we’ll be adding to the list each week for the month of May.

So here are origin stories of some (but by no means all) of L.A.'s landmarks and legends — the rich, famous, unknown and sometimes infamous names behind L.A.’s most interesting places.

Showing  Places
The interior of the Bradbury Building.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Bradbury Building

Downtown L.A. Historical landmark
The man who envisioned and paid for this — I’d call it “Victorian futurist” — building was the silver-mine and real estate tycoon Lewis L. Bradbury, whose name adorns a town in the San Gabriel Valley. Bradbury’s wife, Simoneta, finished the building after he died. Opened: 1893.

Read more >>
More Info

Oviatt Building

Downtown L.A. Historical landmark
James Oviatt is the man behind this Art Deco masterpiece, home to his high-end haberdashery and a jewel-box penthouse apartment. Today, there’s dinner and dancing in the ground-floor Cicada restaurant and lounge. Opened: 1927.

Read more >>
More Info
A woman carries an umbrella for shade and walks in the Getty Center garden, with the museum building in the background.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Getty Center

Brentwood Museum
Two Los Angeles-area museums bear the name of the oilman J. Paul Getty — this hilltop haven for paintings, statuary and photographs, as well as the Getty Villa in Malibu, which was originally built when its namesake ran out of room to keep all his stuff. Opened: 1997.

Read more >>
More Info
People gather in an outdoor area at the Skirball Cultural Center.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Skirball Cultural Center

Museum
Jack H. Skirball may have been the world’s only rabbi/developer/philanthropist. The meeting and exhibit space named after him describes itself as “guided by the Jewish tradition of welcoming the stranger and inspired by the American democratic ideals of freedom and equality.” Founded: 1996

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The facade of the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena.
(John Antczak / Associated Press )

Norton Simon Museum

Pasadena Museum
Founded as Pasadena’s art museum, it was facing ruin in 1974 when it agreed to Norton Simon taking it over, paying its bills and installing his own enormous and top-notch collection there. Simon was a sharp-elbowed businessman who leveraged railroads and canned tomatoes and other enterprises into a fortune. And he spent a lot of it on Old Masters, Impressionists, Asian treasures — 12,000 works in all. Founded: 1922.

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Exterior view of UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum in 2019.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hammer Museum

Westwood Museum
Armand Hammer is one of those characters whose career, both self-mythologizing and real, can scarcely be bound by a book: a wheeler-dealer who parlayed knowing Lenin into a nine-year career living in the fledgling Soviet Union as a manufacturer and import-export businessman. He was a medical doctor who never practiced. Hammer had flirted with giving his art collection to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art but opted instead for a building that bore his name. Founded: 1990

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Broad's distinctive latticed facade, with the downtown skyline
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Broad

Downtown L.A. Museum
Eli Broad made his billions in insurance and in the home-building business. Broad was a pioneering big-donor philanthropist with a foundation promoting science, education and civic engagement. He was also a deep-pocketed patron of modern art. The Broad museum has almost 2,000 pieces from the collection he built with his wife, Edythe. Founded: 2015

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The lush grounds of the Huntington
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens

San Marino Museum
It’s a legendary name from California history, but it was not the uncle, Gold Rush tycoon Collis P. Huntington, who founded the place, but his nephew Henry, who made his fortune in L.A. real estate and married his uncle’s 63-year-old widow, Arabella. Founded: 1919

Read more >>
More Info
Chateau Marmont

Hotel
The lounge-around hangout of the beautiful people — and anyone else who can afford the price of a room, or at least a cocktail — is named for the street it sits on, Marmont Lane. But where did “Marmont” come from? Most likely from a virtually forgotten silent-film leading man, the English-born Percy Marmont. In dozens of films and on the stage, he played the stoically romantic hero whose characters were usually Lord or Sir or Colonel something. Opened: 1929

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info

Margaret Herrick Library

Library
This research resource entirely about movies — with many thousands of papers: production notes and screenplays, clippings, promotional materials, photographs, musical scores — is named for an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences librarian and executive director, Margaret Herrick. It is Herrick who in all likelihood gave the saucy name “Oscar” to the academy’s award of merit. Established: 1928

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info

Simon Wiesenthal Center

Other
With its companion Museum of Tolerance, the institution supports Holocaust research and campaigns for human rights for Jews the world over. It’s named for Simon Wiesenthal, the legendary Holocaust survivor and investigator whose work brought some 1,000 Nazi war criminals to justice. Established: 1977

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info

A.C. Bilbrew Library

Willowbrook Library
The South L.A. civic leader Madame A.C. Bilbrew was said to be the first African American to have her own radio show. Her name appears with some frequency in The Times’ stories from the 1920s to the 1950s, like one in 1957 noting her “new show” on radio station KPOP. Opened: 1974

Read more >>
More Info
Alma Reaves Woods-Watts Branch Library

Watts Library
Alma Reaves Woods, the woman locals knew as “the lady who built the library,” worked for decades to build a library in Watts, buying cheap books and handing them out to kids, lugging books from a faraway library to a housing project where she had once lived, and campaigning door to door for a bond issue to build the branch library that now bears her name. Current building opened: 1996

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info

Masao W. Satow Library

Alondra Park Library
L.A. County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn presided over the library’s dedication in 1977, calling Masao W. Satow “one of America’s most distinguished civic leaders.” In the weeks after Pearl Harbor, Satow addressed a Lawyers Club audience on the topic “We too are Americans.” In February 1942 — before he and his wife were sent off to a relocation camp in Colorado — he presented to county supervisors a parchment with the signatures of hundreds of Japanese Americans pledging “absolute allegiance” to the U.S. He organized YMCA groups in his detention camp and in 1946 came back to California to head the Japanese American Citizens League and, later, to serve on the state’s advisory committee on civil rights.

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info
American and Mexican flags fly on Olvera Street, in front of Avila Adobe
(Courtesy of Patt Morrison)

Ávila Adobe

Historical landmark
It’s the oldest house left standing in the city of L.A. Its builder and first resident was the rich pioneer rancher Francisco José Ávila, the city’s mayor in 1810. It was almost lost twice: when the city condemned it in the 1920s, and the “mother” of the re-created Olvera Street, Christine Sterling, undertook to save it; and again in the 1971 Sylmar earthquake. The adobe was restored as an example of L.A. life in the 1840s. Built: 1818

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Gamble House from the street
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Gamble House

Pasadena Historical landmark
This is the flagship of Craftsman houses, built in 1909 by the Greene and Greene architectural firm for the Gamble family, of the Procter & Gamble fortune. The Gamble family heirs gave it to Pasadena in 1966; 11 years later, it was declared a national historic landmark. Built: 1909

Read more >>
More Info
TCL Chinese Theatre with people walking in its famous forecourt and looking at the handprints and footprints in the cement
(Perry C. Riddle / Los Angeles Times)

Grauman’s Chinese Theatre

Hollywood Movie Theater
Showman Sid Grauman’s over-the-top theater opened in May 1927 with the premiere of Cecil B. DeMille’s epic “The King of Kings.” Its equally famous forecourt is paved with cement squares into which stars have embedded handprints, footprints and signatures. The theater was sold in 1973 to the Mann chain, which tried without great success to get Angelenos to start calling it “Mann’s Chinese Theatre.” Ditto the Chinese company that bought naming rights in 2013 and rechristened it “TCL Chinese Theatre.” Opened: 1927

Read more >>
Read AllRead Less
More Info
People hike on a trail in Griffith Park, with the observatory and the downtown skyline in the background.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Griffith Park

Park
It was not, as some believe, named for D.W. Griffith, the silent-film director. No. It was named for the man who gave it to L.A., the Welsh immigrant and mining magnate Col. Griffith Jenkins Griffith. Griffith was one of those self-mythologizing frontier characters, a self-promoter of choleric temper and roller-coaster fortunes. At Christmas 1896 he presented the city with thousands of acres around what we now call Los Feliz. But in 1903, Griffith badly blotted his copybook when he shot his wife in a fury of what the sentencing judge would call “revolting, gross, unmanly and degrading” behavior.

Once he was out of prison, Griffith sought to buy his way back into civic favor with the gift of money to build a planetarium and theater. The city balked. Not until Griffith’s will made the gift posthumously was it accepted.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A man and his son look for a fishing spot at Peanut Lake in Debs Park
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Ernest E. Debs Regional Park

Montecito Heights Park
Los Angeles acquired the land in a complex series of deals that involved the feds and land swaps for what would become Dodger Stadium. The neighbors, led by a former Sierra Club president called Nathan Clark, kept developers at bay, and by the late 1960s, county Supervisor Ernest E. Debs managed to get the land dedicated for a county park. In 1974, as he retired, his colleagues voted unanimously to name the park for him.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
People enter through the north gate of Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Runyon Canyon Park

Park
The precise geography is hazy, but in the 1860s, the government deeded about 160 acres, likely including Runyon Canyon, to the man known to history as “Greek George.” His is a long story, but the canyon was bought in 1919 by coal millionaire Carman Runyon. An Irish tenor named John McCormack bought the land in 1929. When McCormack was on tour, his estate became a high-end place to stay for movie folk. In later years, Errol Flynn moved into the estate’s poolhouse at the invitation of his host and the next owner, Huntington Hartford, heir to grocery store millions.

In the 1960s, Hartford offered the land as a flat-out gift to the city, but for some reason, Mayor Sam Yorty turned him down. In 1984, the city was finally able to buy the land. Somehow, of all of the landowners, it was the name “Runyon” that stuck.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Jack Dunster Marine Biological Reserve

Long Beach Park
The Jack Dunster Marine Biological Reserve honors the work of the local man who cobbled together a working expertise in engineering technology and marine life to create a flourishing ecosystem on the Los Cerritos Channel.
More Info

Jaime Beth Slavin Park

Sun Valley Park
In North Hollywood, the first city park created with privately raised money was built in memory of Jaime Beth Slavin, a 16-year-old Woodland Hills girl who died in 1983 of Reye’s syndrome.
More Info

Seily Rodriguez Park

Park
Seily Rodriguez Park in Hollywood was renamed for an 8-year-old girl killed by a car in 2005 as she walked to school.
More Info
People walk among the jutting rock formations at Vasquez Rocks
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

Agua Dulce Park
Tiburcio Vasquez was the swashbuckling bandit chief who defended his crimes as a simple justice for his people against the Yankee invaders. The spectacular Vasquez Rocks — hundreds of acres with fabled, other-worldly sandstone formations in Agua Dulce — were his onetime hideout.
More Info
Amelia Mayberry Park

Park
Whittier’s Amelia Mayberry Park is named for a librarian-newswoman-PTA leader who made free lunches for local schoolkids, and when that got to be too big a task, persuaded L.A. to open one of the state’s first school cafeterias.
More Info

Maggie Hathaway Golf Course

Golf Course
In one of her life’s incarnations, Hathaway was a stand-in for Lena Horne in “Stormy Weather.” But her name is on the golf course because she held the very white game of golf to account.

She took her first swing at a golf ball in 1955 on the Griffith Park course, where she had gone to give Black boxing champ Joe Louis a piece of her mind for playing in a pro-am tournament when “truly excellent Black golfers” were barred from pro golf. She found him on the eighth hole, and as he hit the ball onto the green, she scoffed, “Anybody could do that.” Louis bet Hathaway a set of golf clubs that she couldn’t. She did — her first-ever golf swing — and battled for Black golfing ever after.
Read AllRead Less
More Info

Eugene A. Obregón Park

East Los Angeles Park
The name of a teenaged war hero from East L.A. appears on several memorials around L.A., and on a park close to home. Marine PFC Eugene A. Obregón was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for his actions in Seoul, Korea, in September 1950.
More Info

Virginia Robinson Gardens

Beverly Hills Park
Harry Robinson was heir to the department store fortune. Beginning in about 1912, he and his wife, Virginia, turned six acres that had been grazed bald by sheep into a kind of botanical zoo for their collection of exotics, tropicals and palms. He was expert in ferns, and she in roses. Virginia Robinson left the place to L.A. County in 1974 for an arboretum, and visits are limited to 100 people a day.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
View of Pershing Square from the rooftop deck at Park Fifth Tower, a 24-story tower apartment building on 5th Street downtown.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Pershing Square

Downtown L.A. Park
“Pershing” is General John J. “Black Jack” Pershing, who pursued Pancho Villa’s forces along the U.S.-Mexico border a few years before going on to the “big show,” World War I. He led the American Expeditionary Forces on Europe’s Western Front in 1917 and 1918. In a patriotic mood, the city renamed the park for him in November 1918, one week after the armistice ended the war.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Actress Bette Davis in a black and white portrait
(Associated Press)

Bette Davis Picnic Area

Park
Yes, Bette Davis worked nearby, at Warner Brothers; yes, she lived not far away and rode her horse along the bridle paths; and yes, she’s buried up the hill in Forest Lawn. But the dissonance of “Bette Davis” and “picnic”? A more urban actress I can’t conjure.
More Info