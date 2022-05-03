The people behind the L.A. places you know and love

Surely you’ve seen some name or another blazoned on a local landmark and wondered to yourself, who are those guys? (In many cases, they are guys, yes. But not all!) There’s Griffith Park, named for the fascinating and dastardly Griffith J. Griffith; or Dockweiler Beach, named for the lawyer and politician Isidore Bernard Dockweiler; or the Bradbury Building downtown, named not for science fiction luminary Ray Bradbury but for real estate tycoon Lewis L. Bradbury. And the list goes on (see below) — in fact, we’ll be adding to the list each week for the month of May.

So here are origin stories of some (but by no means all) of L.A.'s landmarks and legends — the rich, famous, unknown and sometimes infamous names behind L.A.’s most interesting places.