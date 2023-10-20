A look at the ‘well-coordinated’ anti-LGBTQ+ backlash and power grab in SoCal schools

Protesters and counter-protesters face off in front of Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood in June.

Good morning. It's Friday, Oct. 20.



Inside the ‘well-coordinated’ anti-LGBTQ+ backlash in SoCal schools

A ‘well-coordinated’ anti-LGBTQ+ power grab

Outside schools and inside school board chambers, outrage and contention hang like a thick fog. It permeates the tussles between protesting factions in Glendale and North Hollywood . It fills the air during heated public meetings, including one in San Bernardino County where California State Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was escorted out after an argument with board members.

At the center of this cultural clash: the role of schools in teaching students about LGBTQ+ issues and how teachers and administrators should — or should not — talk to parents about their queer kids.

On one side, you have conservative parents advocating for “parents’ rights.” They say their goal is to protect children from “groomers” and they demand that school staff alert parents if their kids are experimenting with gender identity. On the other side are those who view the conservative backlash as the latest form of anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry and say that it will lead to more marginalization and harm for children.

But the conflict isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Times reporters Kevin Rector, Howard Blume and Mackenzie Mays spent time learning about these anti-LGBTQ+ activists, including San Diego resident Bryce Henson, who has been a frequent face at school board meetings across Southern California and used a fake name when speaking to reporters.

Henson and other traveling activists are “loud and on the ground,” my colleagues wrote in their subscriber exclusive story , but “they aren’t acting alone.”

“Backing them are conservative strategists, think tanks and institutions at the state and national level that have deep pockets, core beliefs that run counter to LGBTQ+ rights and vested interests in energizing Republicans and raising doubts about the effectiveness of public education in the nation’s most populous liberal state.”

Those backers include the California Policy Center, Moms for Liberty, the Leadership Institute, Turning Point USA and evangelical megachurches.

“We wanted to understand what was motivating these people to travel around the region, and who else was behind the effort,” Kevin told me this week. “What we found through our reporting — including by talking to a lot of concerned people doing their own legwork to figure out names and connections — was that it is indeed well-coordinated. There are a lot of people on the political right engaged in queer issues in California schools right now … and for a host of different reasons.”

One front-line issue of this raging culture war: transgender rights and protections for children and teens who seek gender-affirming care. That typically means mental health services like counseling, but can also include medical treatments or procedures. My colleagues note that school personnel are not involved in those treatments.

Some conservative activists and organizations call being transgender a mental disorder and have rallied to oppose what they view as an extreme-left agenda being foisted on children. But in deep blue California, they’ve been unable to change policy at the state level.

So to tap into political power, they’re focusing on local school boards , raising money to fund candidates who share their views on transgender issues and parental notification. And they’ve seen some political gains.

“At least seven California districts have passed parental notification policies requiring administrators to notify the parents of gender-nonconforming students,” my colleagues reported. “Some of these districts and others have challenged LGBTQ+-inclusive curriculum mandates and tried to strip schools of Pride flags and queer-related books.”

Those actions sparked a legal battle with the state, which sued to stop the policy , arguing they violate students’ privacy rights. A judge ordered those districts to stop notifications while the lawsuit goes before the court.

For Howard Blume, the story points to a central but often overlooked truth about politics: the systems closest to home — in this case local school boards — are the ones that most affect our daily lives.

“Outposts of government that many people consider unimportant or boring have a direct impact on people’s lives, even though it is not always apparent because we take their functioning for granted,” he said.

Milo Easley, 16, of Redlands, Calif. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The other piece of the story Kevin, Howard and Mackenzie wanted to explore was how this climate of contention is affecting queer kids and their parents.

“It’s a scary time for a lot of queer kids who feel caught in the middle of all this,” Kevin said.

One of those kids is Milo Easley, a 16-year-old transgender junior at Redlands High School. He and his mother, Amber Easley, described being followed through a parking lot and intimidated by right-wing protesters after a recent school board meeting.

”It’s pretty stressful, because the things I should be focused on now are my grades and my relationships with my friends,” Milo told The Times. “This is definitely something that is threatening my privacy, and to an extent it is life-threatening as well — just because I identify a certain way.”

Times subscribers can read the full story on our website .

Labor leader and prominent Democratic activist Laphonza Butler said she would not run for a full Senate term in 2024. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Marveon Mabon, a fourth-generation resident of the Imperial Courts public housing project in Watts, poses for a portrait as he and others distribute backpacks to children at the Watts Empowerment Center. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A young Black man, a big dream and the Watts rec center that helped him out of the projects. Too often, Imperial Courts — long troubled by gangs, violence and poverty — draws headlines for tragedy. But at the Watts Empowerment Center, Marveon Mabon said, magic happens every day. Talking about the center, Mabon quoted the adage: “You can’t pull yourself up by the bootstraps if you don’t have boots.” For kids like Mabon, the place quite literally handing out those boots was the Watts Empowerment Center. It also doled out clothes and food and school supplies. And, most important, hope.

Stephen Reid holds passion fruit he harvested from the yard he transformed into a native and drought-tolerant habitat with organically grown vegetables at his home in Watts. Reid is an assistant gardener and curator of the rose garden at the Huntington Library. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Dania Maxwell. In the photo, Stephen Reid stands in the middle of the garden he transformed at his home in Watts. “A lot of people have lived here 15 to 20 years and never seen anything like this,” he said. “I want this to be a beacon, an example in the community of what’s possible, especially for Black and brown people. I give people tomatoes or strawberries so they can be inspired to garden on their own properties.”

