What are Californians’ hopes for 2024? Readers shared with us

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 2. Happy New Year! Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Readers share their hopes and goals for 2024

The 135th Rose Parade kicked off the new year in L.A.

Mountains of holiday waste are clogging landfills

Readers share their hopes for 2024

It’s Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. That always feels weird to write out for a week or so, right? But, yes, it’s the new year!

Our blue marble’s new circuit around the sun brings opportunity for reflection and a chance to aspire to something new and exciting. That’s why we asked readers for their reflections, which we’re sharing with you now:

What readers found memorable about 2023

There were a few commonalities in readers’ responses. Angelenos Greg Suber and Merissa Weiland appreciated the rain that defined those early months of 2023.

“I would step outside sometimes and just let the rain fall on me,” Merissa wrote. “It was glorious, beautiful, peaceful and just so so needed!”

Others recounted traveling around California and beyond, like William Barnes of Sunnyvale, who visited L.A.’s Academy of Motion Pictures Museum, celebrated Pride in Pasadena, road tripped to Albuquerque and visited family in Orlando.

For Ventura resident Lisa Mirisola, it was a sailing trip to Catalina and the anticipation of more sailing and exploring this year.

What readers are looking forward to in 2024

Readers shared hopes to slow down, be more creative and savor life in the moment.

Tricia Cochée of Los Angeles is excited for “all the outdoor music concerts” coming up at the Hollywood Bowl and other open-air venues around L.A.

Skylar Blue of Hydesville, Calif., noticed that people “have been kinder and more tolerant than I have seen in 20 years” and “hopes to see more of that in 2024.”

Here’s more of what readers say they’re looking forward to this year:

“Getting back to life and starting fresh for my newest stage of being. I want to make a difference for those around me.”

Colleen McAllister, Burbank

“I look forward to the calls for fossil fuel divestment and phaseout being further amplified by low-income and working class communities of color. These communities in California and throughout the nation have historically and disproportionately been at the frontlines of fossil fuel pollution and its negative health impacts!”

Luis Martinez, Northridge

“The fact that we’ll only be four years away from the Olympics coming! They were last here the year I was born, so I just missed existing in a time of Olympics hoopla … now’s my chance to celebrate, the moment Paris passes the torch! I’m also looking forward to a full year with no writer/actor strikes, thank goodness!”

Merissa Weiland, Los Angeles

“I am hopeful that California will continue to be a beacon of light regarding tolerance of all citizens and that we Californians will spend our resources to assist those who suffer from homelessness and despair.”

Bill Lowman, Coronado

Your Golden State resolutions

Our request for Golden State resolutions also generated some common themes, too, namely a desire for more affordable housing to address the homelessness crisis and policies to tackle income inequality.

“I am very grateful to live comfortably in California and am aware of so many people who are facing hardships,” wrote Glendale resident Sophie Lafferty. “I hope the homeless situation can be resolved, but I know it’s complicated and difficult.”

Here’s a few more reader resolutions for themselves and California in 2024:

“That we do everything possible to put an end to gun violence in the state.”

John Pusey, Forestville

“Be nice to homeless people. Show some respect and empathy for your fellow neighbors. A lot of people don’t realize that they are one bad luck event away from becoming homeless. Volunteer at a shelter. Make toiletry bags and have them handy in the car to pass out to those in need. Think big and focus love outward to reap the biggest rewards. Get my children involved. Show my children how to love by watching me love on strangers.”

Delmy Perez, Burbank

“That all Californians have a safe, dignified, affordable home to live in.”

Tara Barauskas, Playa del Rey

“It took decades for homelessness to become a crisis and I know we won’t fix it in a year, but we need everyone to pitch in and help however they can. We need to track progress and keep more people from becoming homeless.”

Lisa Mirisola, Ventura

“I will be kinder and patient to all around me and help to create a more tolerant California. I absolutely love California! It is a beautiful state.”

Skylar Blue, Hydesville

Thanks as always for taking time to share your insights and pieces of your lives with us. We’re excited to bring you more essential news and unique stories from the Golden State in 2024.

Today’s top stories

The Trader Joe’s float in the Rose Parade on Monday in Pasadena. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Rose Bowl and Parade



Environment and weather



Health



California’s hospitals are getting busier with more COVID-19 and flu patients, some who are suffering from both viruses at the same time.

Politics



While California lawmakers feel pressure to address concerns about retail crime, the murky and sometimes contradictory evidence of an increase in lawlessness has put legislators in a bind.

A legal battle over California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines shows a nation divided.

Hundreds of new laws take effect in California on Jan. 1. Here are some that could affect you at home, at work, at school and on the road.

More big stories



Today’s great reads

Workers sort through waste inside the cavernous Athens material recovery facility in Sun Valley on Dec. 28, 2023. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Mountains of holiday food and packing waste are clogging landfills. Is there a better way? The holiday season provides a visible and tangible surge in trash, including food, wrapping paper, aluminum and shipping boxes.

Other great reads



For your downtime

Culver City’s Fat + Flour cafe serves classic pies, cookies and biscuits, along with salads and other savory items. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



🍴 As the holiday fog clears, here are the best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers.

🎬 If the movies were back in 2023, things are really looking up for 2024. Here are 17 movies we’re looking forward to this year.

Staying in



And finally ... a powerful photo

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Volunteer Veronica Wold glues black beans to the City of Hope’s Rose Parade float “A Lovely Day for Hope” at Phoenix Decorating Company on Dec. 27 in Irwindale. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Brian van der Brug, who followed an army of volunteers as they assembled floats for Monday’s Rose Parade. You can see more of the process of building these elaborate pieces of art here.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Laura Blasey, assistant editor

