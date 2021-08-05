Chipotle-Braised Chicken With Tomatillo Bean Salad
Jenny Dorsey loves to serve this chile-infused braised chicken dish with piquant pickled red onions. If you don’t have them, the tart tomatillo dressing in the bean salad will add plenty of acidity and brightness to the meal. Make the bean salad ahead of time to allow the tomatillo dressing to really soak into every part of the beans and cucumbers.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, shallots and ginger and cook, stirring, until the onions are soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the mustard seeds, cumin and tomatillos and cook, stirring, to break down the tomatillos, 2 to 3 minutes more.
Stir in the broth and soy sauce, then add the chicken pieces with their marinade and bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer, cover halfway and let braise until the chicken pieces are fully cooked through and the liquid is reduced slightly and thickened, 30 to 35 minutes.
Remove the pan from the heat and sprinkle the cilantro over the top of the chicken. Serve hot, with the Tomatillo Bean Salad on the side.
